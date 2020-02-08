Services
More Obituaries for Raymond Soerters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Soerters

Raymond Soerters Obituary
Raymond Soerters

Soerters, Raymond died Friday, February 7, 2020 at home with his beloved wife of 37 years Charlotte Jeanette by his side. He is survived by his daughters; Kathleen Cobb, Margaret Chatti and the late Dr. Patricia Soeters and Elizabeth Soeters. Also survived by his step-children Gloria Kroll, Raymond Grigg and the late Deborah Grigg. Grandfather of 10 and great-grandfather of 7.

Mr.Soeters worked for Eaton as mechanical engineer for many years. He owned 17 patents and a builders license. Ray was past treasurer of the Lions Club in Novi.

A memorial service and interment of cremains will be held at Great Lakes National Cemetery in early summer. Expressions of sympathy obriensullivanfuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
