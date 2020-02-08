|
Raymond Soerters
Soerters, Raymond died Friday, February 7, 2020 at home with his beloved wife of 37 years Charlotte Jeanette by his side. He is survived by his daughters; Kathleen Cobb, Margaret Chatti and the late Dr. Patricia Soeters and Elizabeth Soeters. Also survived by his step-children Gloria Kroll, Raymond Grigg and the late Deborah Grigg. Grandfather of 10 and great-grandfather of 7.
Mr.Soeters worked for Eaton as mechanical engineer for many years. He owned 17 patents and a builders license. Ray was past treasurer of the Lions Club in Novi.
A memorial service and interment of cremains will be held at Great Lakes National Cemetery in early summer. Expressions of sympathy obriensullivanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020