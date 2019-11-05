Services
Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
8459 Hall Road
Utica, MI 48317
(586) 731-2411
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Rebecca Selke Obituary
Rebecca Selke

Troy - Rebecca Marie Selke (nee Holmstrom) Age 93, November 3, 2019

Beloved wife of the late Donald. Loving mother of Linda (Eric) Stuecher and Greg (the late Wynne) Selke. Proud grandmother of Joseph (April) Stuecher, Lisa (Bryan) Vancuren, Laura Stuecher, Ava Selke, and Veronica Selke. Dear great-grandmother of Joseph and Margaret. Visitation at the Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Home 8459 Hall Road (3 Blks E. of Van Dyke) Utica Friday, November 8 from 2-9pm. Funeral Service Saturday, November 9 10am at the funeral home. Interment Utica Cemetery Utica, Michigan. Family request donations to . Please share a memory at www.sullivanfuneraldirectors.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2019
