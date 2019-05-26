|
Rebecca Susan "Becky" Dubuque
Fenton - Age 46, of Fenton, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 AM Saturday June 1, 2019, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 6481 Faussett Road, Howell. Fr. Gregg Pleiness celebrant. Gathering will be from 10:00-11:00 AM. Lunch will be served at the St Augustine Community Center after the funeral. Attendees are encouraged to share memories of Becky after Communion and during the luncheon.
Becky was born December 12, 1972 in Grosse Pointe Farms, the daughter of Arthur and Ladonna (Phillips) Even. She was a 1991 graduate of Marian High School in Birmingham; completed her undergraduate studies at Michigan State University; and received her Juris Doctorate from Detroit College of Law at MSU. She married Donald L. Dubuque September 26, 1998 in Spruce. Becky was employed as a Law Clerk for the Michigan Court of Appeals. She had resided in Fenton since 1998 coming from Rochester.
Becky was known for her infectious laugh, great sense of humor, and endless love for family. She will be forever missed by many. She was the most beautiful woman inside, and out.
Surviving are: her husband, Donald; 4 daughters, Rachel, Aimee, Sophia, and Alaina all of Fenton; parents, Arthur and Ladonna Even of Rochester; siblings, William (Rose) Even of Alpena, Thomas (Julie) Even of Tennessee, Mark Even of New York, Bernadette (Brian) Mitchell of Minnesota, and Jennifer Even of Colorado; In-laws, David and Sandra Dubuque of Spruce; brothers-in-law, Jeffrey (Rebecca) Dubuque of Freeland, David (Stacey) Dubuque of Harrisville, and William (Kristen) Dubuque of Dexter; sister-in-law, Suzanne (Larron) Dubuque of Howell; and 28 nieces and nephews.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 26, 2019