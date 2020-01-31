|
Recarda Ellen Moore
Farmington Hills - Age 97, of Farmington Hills, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Allen Martin Moore (d. 1995); loving mother of Mary Anne (Kenneth) Duluk and Dorothy Ellen Moore; dear grandmother of Matthew John (Sheila) Duluk and David Alexander (Susan) Duluk; great grandmother of Rebecca, Nathan, Abigail and Benjamin Duluk. Private family committal services will be held. Memorial tributes suggested to Cass Community Services or Nardin Park United Methodist Church. Arrangements entrusted to Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, Downtown Farmington. (248) 474-5200 heeney-sundquist.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020