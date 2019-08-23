|
Sister Regina Marie Doelker, R.S.M.
Farmington Hills - Sister Regina Marie Doelker, R.S.M., 80, of Farmington Hills, past Mercy faculty member, Principal and President, entered eternal life on August 20, 2019. Sister Regina is survived by three nieces, one nephew, and her Community of Sisters. Welcome Home Service Friday, August 23, 3 p.m., followed by her Vigil Service at 7 p.m., in the Sacred Heart Chapel of McAuley Life Center, 28750 W. 11 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. Mass of Resurrection Saturday, August 24, at 10:30 a.m. (in state 9:30 a.m.) in the Mercy Center Chapel, 28600 W. 11 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills (enter through the "D" wing door). Interment Holy Sepulchre, Southfield. Arrangements entrusted to Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, downtown Farmington. heeney-sundquist.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 23, 2019