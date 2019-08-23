Services
Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, Inc.
23720 Farmington Rd
Farmington, MI 48336
(248) 474-5200
Service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Sacred Heart Chapel of McAuley Life Center
28750 W. 11 Mile Rd
Farmington Hills, MI
View Map
Vigil
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
7:00 PM
Sacred Heart Chapel of McAuley Life Center
28750 W. 11 Mile Rd
Farmington Hills, MI
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:30 AM
Mercy Center Chapel (enter through the "D" wing door)
28600 W. 11 Mile Rd
Farmington Hills, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
Mercy Center Chapel - (enter through the "D" wing door)
28600 W. 11 Mile Rd.
Farmington Hills, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Regina R.s.m.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sister Regina Marie Doelker R.s.m.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sister Regina Marie Doelker R.s.m. Obituary
Sister Regina Marie Doelker, R.S.M.

Farmington Hills - Sister Regina Marie Doelker, R.S.M., 80, of Farmington Hills, past Mercy faculty member, Principal and President, entered eternal life on August 20, 2019. Sister Regina is survived by three nieces, one nephew, and her Community of Sisters. Welcome Home Service Friday, August 23, 3 p.m., followed by her Vigil Service at 7 p.m., in the Sacred Heart Chapel of McAuley Life Center, 28750 W. 11 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. Mass of Resurrection Saturday, August 24, at 10:30 a.m. (in state 9:30 a.m.) in the Mercy Center Chapel, 28600 W. 11 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills (enter through the "D" wing door). Interment Holy Sepulchre, Southfield. Arrangements entrusted to Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, downtown Farmington. heeney-sundquist.com

logo


logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Regina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now