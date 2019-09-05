Services
Modetz Funeral Home & Cremation Service Silverbell Chapel
100 East Silverbell Road
Orion, MI 48359
(248) 371-3777
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Modetz Funeral Home & Cremation Service Silverbell Chapel
100 East Silverbell Road
Orion, MI 48359
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Modetz Funeral Home & Cremation Service Silverbell Chapel
100 East Silverbell Road
Orion, MI 48359
View Map
Lying in State
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Irenaeus Catholic Church
771 Old Perch Rd.
Rochester Hills, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Irenaeus Catholic Church
771 Old Perch Rd.
Rochester Hills, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Regina Niemczycki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Regina Niemczycki

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Regina Niemczycki Obituary
Regina Niemczycki

Luther - age 89 of Luther. September 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Zdzislaw; loving mother of Edward (Lucille) Niemczycki, Chester (Victoria) Niemczycki and Maria (David) Radecki; dear grandmother of eight and great-grandmother of nine and one on the way; sister of Celina (late Marian) Majewski, Zenek Siminski and the late Edmund, Irene and Jan. Funeral Mass Friday, September 6, 2019 - 10 a.m. with a 9:30 a.m. in-state at St. Irenaeus Catholic Church, 771 Old Perch Rd., Rochester Hills. The family will receive friends Thursday 3 to 8 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Rosary at Modetz Funeral Home, 100 E. Silverbell Rd., Orion. Interment East Ellsworth Cemetery, Luther, MI. Suggested memorials to St. Ignatius Catholic Church, 701 State Street, Luther, MI 49656. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Ignatius at a future date.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Regina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Modetz Funeral Home & Cremation Service Silverbell Chapel
Download Now