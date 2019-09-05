|
Regina Niemczycki
Luther - age 89 of Luther. September 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Zdzislaw; loving mother of Edward (Lucille) Niemczycki, Chester (Victoria) Niemczycki and Maria (David) Radecki; dear grandmother of eight and great-grandmother of nine and one on the way; sister of Celina (late Marian) Majewski, Zenek Siminski and the late Edmund, Irene and Jan. Funeral Mass Friday, September 6, 2019 - 10 a.m. with a 9:30 a.m. in-state at St. Irenaeus Catholic Church, 771 Old Perch Rd., Rochester Hills. The family will receive friends Thursday 3 to 8 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Rosary at Modetz Funeral Home, 100 E. Silverbell Rd., Orion. Interment East Ellsworth Cemetery, Luther, MI. Suggested memorials to St. Ignatius Catholic Church, 701 State Street, Luther, MI 49656. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Ignatius at a future date.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 5, 2019