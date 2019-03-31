Services
Kaul Funeral Home
28433 Jefferson Ave
St. Clair Shores, MI 48081
(586) 775-2424
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kaul Funeral Home
28433 Jefferson Ave
St. Clair Shores, MI 48081
Rosary
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
7:00 PM
Kaul Funeral Home
28433 Jefferson Ave
St. Clair Shores, MI 48081
Lying in State
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church
21100 Madison
St. Clair Shores, MI
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church
21100 Madison
St. Clair Shores, MI
