Regina Sorensen
St. Clair Shores - Regina Sorensen, 91 years old, passed away peacefully on March 28, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband George Sorensen, her son George Sorensen, Jr., and her daughter Michelle. She is survived by her sister Christiana Williams, her nephews Kirk Williams and Lance Williams, her nieces Linnea Williams, Camille Superson and Wynn Superson, her stepdaughter Cindy Hover and many loving friends. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in support of any Autism awareness and research organization. Visitation, Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. with a rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Kaul Funeral Home, 28433 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores. Funeral Mass, Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (Instate 9:30 a.m.) at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church 21100 Madison, St. Clair Shores. www.kaulfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 31, 2019