Regina "Ginny" (DeBruyn) Wilking
Orchard Lake - Wilking, Regina "Ginny" (DeBruyn) age 78 of Orchard Lake died June 18, 2020.
Beloved wife of the late Michael S. DeBruyn (d. 1981) and the late Louis H. Wilking (d. 2010). Loving Mother of Michael (Lina) DeBruyn, Patrick (Lacy) DeBruyn, Kathleen Siegel, Kevin (Cassandra) DeBruyn and Brian DeBruyn. Step mother of LuAnn (Royce) McMahon, Steven (Mimi) Wilking, Nancy (Larry Segal) Elrod and the late Michael Wilking (d. 2006). Also 18 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Dear sister of Richard (Kathy) Baker, Don Baker and Ken (Jean) Baker. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. Due to the current restrictions of public gatherings in place due to the COVID -19 Virus, a funeral mass will be held in private with the family. Interment will be with her husband Michael at Pine Lake Cemetery. Memorials to the American Brain Tumor Association, the American Heart Association or the Alzheimer's Association appreciated. Condolences at www.LynchFAMILYFuner alDirectors.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.