Services
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
205 East Middle Street
Williamston, MI 48895
(517) 655-2158
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Reginald Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reginald A. Robinson


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Reginald A. Robinson Obituary
Reginald A. Robinson

Williamston - Reginald A. Robinson, 94, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 24, 2020 in Brighton, Michigan. He was born October 5, 1925 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Reginald and Evelyn (Thompson) Robinson. Reginald was a Marine Corp veteran who served in the Pacific Theater and was honored to have been selected as a Marine Guard for Admiral Nimitz during the surrender of Japan. Following the war, Reginald was a Marine Corp reservist and was called up for the Korean War. Once retired from the military, Reginald worked for many years as a project manager in the construction industry.

Always leading by example, Reginald loved God, his family, and his country. He will be greatly missed by all.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce (Power) Robinson in 2009; his parents; his brother, Donald Williams; and his best friend and brother-in-law, Phillip Power.

He will be lovingly remembered and forever honored by his children, Laura (Patrick) Sharpe, Bruce (Tanis) Robinson, and Claudia (David) Crandell; his grandchildren, Dr. Rob (Ingrid) Baumstark, Kaelen Koskela, Torrey (Beth) Baumstark, Jenna Robinson, Collin (Erin) Crandell, Jordan (Timothy) Zettek, and Carson Crandell; and his eight great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be private, and a memorial service will be held at a later date at Memorial Lutheran Church in Williamston. Online condolences may be expressed at www.grwilliamston.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 8 to May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Reginald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -