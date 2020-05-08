|
Reginald A. Robinson
Williamston - Reginald A. Robinson, 94, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 24, 2020 in Brighton, Michigan. He was born October 5, 1925 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Reginald and Evelyn (Thompson) Robinson. Reginald was a Marine Corp veteran who served in the Pacific Theater and was honored to have been selected as a Marine Guard for Admiral Nimitz during the surrender of Japan. Following the war, Reginald was a Marine Corp reservist and was called up for the Korean War. Once retired from the military, Reginald worked for many years as a project manager in the construction industry.
Always leading by example, Reginald loved God, his family, and his country. He will be greatly missed by all.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce (Power) Robinson in 2009; his parents; his brother, Donald Williams; and his best friend and brother-in-law, Phillip Power.
He will be lovingly remembered and forever honored by his children, Laura (Patrick) Sharpe, Bruce (Tanis) Robinson, and Claudia (David) Crandell; his grandchildren, Dr. Rob (Ingrid) Baumstark, Kaelen Koskela, Torrey (Beth) Baumstark, Jenna Robinson, Collin (Erin) Crandell, Jordan (Timothy) Zettek, and Carson Crandell; and his eight great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be private, and a memorial service will be held at a later date at Memorial Lutheran Church in Williamston. Online condolences may be expressed at www.grwilliamston.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 8 to May 10, 2020