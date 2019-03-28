Resources
- - Reginald Gilbert Montgomery's final sunset occurred on Friday, March 1, 2019 in Mountain House, California. He is survived by his loving wife, Shirley Hagler Montgomery; five children Reginald II, Karen Elizabeth, Gwenevere Kathleen, Harold Watson, and Wesley Ralph; one grandson, Isaiah Jack; and sister Elizabeth Montgomery Thomas Reynolds. He was preceded in death by brothers Raymond, Harold, Charles Sr., and sisters Emma Montgomery DeVore, Constance Montgomery Hampton and Miriam Lois Montgomery.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 28, 2019
