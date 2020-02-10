Services
Canale Tonella Funeral Home, Inc.
526 North Third Street
Marquette, MI 49855
(906) 226-2711
Regis Mary Walling

Regis Mary Walling Obituary
Regis Mary Walling

Marquette - Regis Mary Walling, age 86, of Marquette, died on February 6 in Marquette.

Born to Philip and Helen L. (Paddock) Walling, Regis is survived by close cousins Bill Janecek of Arlington, VA, John (June) Janecek of Haymarket, VA, Sue (Ted) Berlinghof of Detroit, Sally Janecek of Waterford, MI, Tom Janecek of Montgomery MN, Betty (Walt) Phillips of Livonia, MI, Ron MacDonald of New York City, NY, Sr. Helen Walling, IHM, of Monroe, MI and many other cousins and their families.

Funeral Mass was held at St. Louis the King Catholic Church in Marquette on February 13. Memorial Mass at a later date in Detroit with inurnment at Holy Sepulchre.

Canale-Tonella Funeral Home, Marquette, www.canalefuneral.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 10 to Feb. 16, 2020
