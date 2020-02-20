|
Reinhold Martin Tischler
Reinhold Martin Tischler of Rochester Hills, Michigan and Scottsdale, Arizona, beloved husband, father, and "grampa", sadly passed away on New Year's Day 2020 at the exact age of 77.5.
Tisch, as he was affectionately known, is survived by his beloved soulmate Judy of 56 years, son Martin (Yuka), daughters Mary, Michelle (Michael A) Crumb, and Maureen, his grandsons Reinhold (Kristine) and M. Thomas Tischler, Michael R. and Max Crumb, and granddaughters Mary and Maya Crumb. He was preceded in death by his father Martin, his mother Helen, and his younger brother Ralph.
Born in Transylvania, Tisch lived in Austria before moving to Ohio in 1949. He had a childhood of very modest means but had the drive and determination to become the embodiment of the American dream. He was a graduate of General Motors Institute (Kettering-BS) and University of Detroit (MBA) and was a member of Mensa and very active in professional organizations in the Detroit area. Tisch was recognized for his efforts as the Outstanding Young Engineer by The Engineering Society of Detroit in 1970 and served as its president in 1982-1983. He held many leadership positions in companies in the USA and Europe including at Rockwell Automotive, Burroughs, and NuKote International.
Tisch was a gourmand who loved good food, good wine, good music and sharing it with all. He also avidly attended and took his family and friends to many rock concerts, musicals, symphonies, ballets as well as other events over the years - from ABBA to Zappa, with a lot of Pink Floyd in between. In his later years he became intensely interested in the field of Genealogy, with a focus on his G2A heritage.
Tisch was cremated and will have a private memorial. His family and friends will dearly miss him but he will always be well remembered. For his love of music memorial donations may be made to the Rochester Community Concert Band on-line by visiting www.rochestercommunityconcertband.com/support-us and clicking on Donate; or send a check made out to Rochester Community Concert Band and mail to William White c/o Dearborn Federal Savings Bank, PO Box 2009, Dearborn, MI 48123-9989.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020