Rejeanne Buckley Obituary
Shelby Township - Buckley, Rejeanne, age 77 of Shelby Township, passed away February 13, 2019. Loving wife of Daniel Buckley for 52 years. Dear mother of Danielle (Peter) Riddell, Chantal (Peter) Duff, Brigitte (Kevin) Burdak, Damien (Rachel) Buckley and the late Monique and Claudine. Cherished grandmother of Colin, Claire, Liam, Declan, Rory, Rowan, Evelyn, Gabriel and Benjamin. Sister of Claire (Barry) Thornton, Michel (Diane) Losier, Bernard (Tina) Losier, Suzanne (Pat) Prentice and the late Jean-Yves (Juliet) Losier. Funeral Mass, Thursday, February 21, 2019 12:00 Noon with an instate time of 11:00 am at Ss. Cyril and Methodius Slovak Catholic Church, 41233 Ryan Road, Sterling Heights. The family will receive friends Wednesday, 3-8 pm with a Rosary at 7:00 pm at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd, Rochester. Interment Guardian Angel Cemetery. Memorials in Rejeanne's name may be made to Right to Life of Michigan. Online guest book http://www.modetzfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 17, 2019
