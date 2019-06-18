Services
Remedios "Remy" Ferguson Obituary
Remedios "Remy" Ferguson

- - age 79 June 13, 2019.

Beloved wife of the late William R. Ferguson. Dear mother of Trisha (Steve Bratberg) Ferguson, Nicole (Chris Stanley) Ferguson, and Christine (Tony Raguso) Ferguson. Cherished grandmother of Skylar, Jordon, Gabriel, Belen, Ashleigh, and A.J. Dear sister of Valeriana (Cris) Ymana, Pascasio (Felicisima) Agustin, Juanito Agustin, the late Candida (Alberto) Fernando, the late Hermogenes Agustin, the late Josephina Agustin, the late Rogelio Agustin, and the late Leodegario Agustin. Visitation at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 1368 N. Crooks Road (between 14-15 Mile Rds.) Tuesday 3-8pm. Funeral at First United Methodist Church, 1589 W. Maple Road, Birmingham, Wednesday 1pm.

Obituary and condolences at lynchfuneraldirectors.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 18, 2019
