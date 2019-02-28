|
|
Rena Anstandig
Traverse City - Rena Anstandig, 93, of Traverse City and West Bloomfield, Michigan, died on 26 February 2019. Rena Perry was born in Akron, Colorado. While working for Continental Airlines, Rena met her husband John Anstandig - an Army corporal stationed in Denver. They were married and returned to Johnny's hometown of Detroit where they started a family and shared a loving life together for more than 65 years. Rena was a Sinai Hospital Volunteer for many years and President of the Gershwin Chapter of B'nai Brith. During her last nine months, she moved to Traverse City where she brought her energy to many new friends.
Rena always had a twinkle in her eye. Her infectious smile, joyful laughter and quick wit will be missed by all those who had the privilege to know her. Rena was resilient, engaging, warm and a lifelong learner. She had always seen the latest movie, read the latest book and had her finger on the pulse of current events and pop culture. She was a faithful friend and delighted in the time together with her "Mahj girls," lunch gang, morning walking group and friends near and far. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and treasured being with her family.
Rena is preceded in death by her beloved Johnny. She is a cherished mother to Leonard (Mary Ann) Anstandig, Marshall Anstandig (Patricia Ernstrom) and Julie (Daniel) Wolf. Precious grandmother to Beth Killough (Eric), Lindsey Adey (Michael), Jared Wolf (Andrea), Megan Jones (Benjamin), and loving "GG" to Trey, Evarett, Isely, and Welles and "Great Grandma Rena" to Emma, Catherine and James. She is also survived by many dear relatives and friends. SERVICES 12:00 P.M. FRIDAY, MARCH 1, 2019 AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020 INTERMENT AT BETH EL MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY. www.irakaufman.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 28, 2019