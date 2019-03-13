Services
- - Sopher, Rene W. March 10, 2019 Age 81 Beloved husband of Ann of 51 years. Loving father of David Sopher. Dear brother of Janis Peak, Kim (Robert) Wemer, Bruce (Nancy) Sopher, Barry (Merih Uctum) Sopher and the late Vicki Sopher. Rene graduated from Iowa University. Mr. Sopher retired from Ford Motor Company where he was a Labor Relations Supervisor after 34 years of service. He was world traveler and loved to play golf. Visitation 10:30 to 12:30 pm, Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home 41555 Grand River Ave Novi 248 348 1800 with a service at 12:30 pm. Memorial contributions may be directed to or .



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 13, 2019
