Renee Kaleth Hughes



Died Peacefully May 19, 2020 at the age of 94. Retired Detroit Public School Teacher. Born in Chicago, IL. She graduated from Northwestern University where she was a member of the ZTA Sorority. She was also a member of the American Association of Women, Sorority Panhellenic Association, Northwestern Alumni Group and she was a former Henry Ford Cottage Hospital Volunteer. Sister of the late Robert Kaleth. Loving mother of sons Gary and Todd Hughes, daughter Kimberly (Fred) Miller and eight grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. Funeral service to be held July 1, 2020 at St. Paul on the Lake Catholic Church, Grosse Pointe Farms, MI 48236, at noon. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Father Solanus Casey Center, 1780 Mt. Elliot, Detroit, MI 48207.









