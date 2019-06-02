|
Renee M. Shawl
Northville - Age 60, of Northville, passed away May 17, 2019. Beloved sister of Christina (Lane) Ritter, Richard Shawl, Gerald (Rochelle) Shawl, Susan (Michel) deGeyter, Janice (George) Jeruzal, John Shawl, the late Robert Shawl, the late Mary Shawl, and the late Judith Shawl. Adored aunt of many. Visitation Friday, June 7, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at Casterline Funeral Home, 122 W. Dunlap, Northville. Funeral Mass Saturday, June 8, 2019 Noon, with a time of gathering beginning at 11:30 a.m. at St. Kenneth Catholic Church, 14951 N. Haggerty, Plymouth. In lieu of flowers contributions to National Multiple Sclerosis Society appreciated. Full Obituary and share condolences at www.casterlinefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 2, 2019