Services
Casterline Funeral Home Inc
122 W Dunlap St
Northville, MI 48167
(248) 349-0611
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Casterline Funeral Home
122 W. Dunlap
Northville, MI
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Kenneth Catholic Church
14951 N. Haggerty
Plymouth, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Kenneth Catholic Church
14951 N. Haggerty
Plymouth, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Renee Shawl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Renee M. Shawl


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Renee M. Shawl Obituary
Renee M. Shawl

Northville - Age 60, of Northville, passed away May 17, 2019. Beloved sister of Christina (Lane) Ritter, Richard Shawl, Gerald (Rochelle) Shawl, Susan (Michel) deGeyter, Janice (George) Jeruzal, John Shawl, the late Robert Shawl, the late Mary Shawl, and the late Judith Shawl. Adored aunt of many. Visitation Friday, June 7, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at Casterline Funeral Home, 122 W. Dunlap, Northville. Funeral Mass Saturday, June 8, 2019 Noon, with a time of gathering beginning at 11:30 a.m. at St. Kenneth Catholic Church, 14951 N. Haggerty, Plymouth. In lieu of flowers contributions to National Multiple Sclerosis Society appreciated. Full Obituary and share condolences at www.casterlinefuneralhome.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now