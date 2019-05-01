|
Reta G. (Halsey) Dodd
Ann Arbor - DODD, Reta G. (Halsey); of Ann Arbor formerly of Davisburg; April 27, 2019; age 98; She served as a Yeoman in the U.S. Navy WAVES (Woman Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service) from 1942-1945. She was a navigation instruction for naval aviation cadets at Chase Field in Beeville, TX. She was honored with the American Campaign Metal and the WWII Victory Metal. During her service she met Ensign Joseph L. Dodd, the love of her life. They were married in 1945 and had 61 wonderful years of marriage. Following the war she obtained a master degree from Eastern Michigan University in Early Elementary Education. She taught 4th and 5th grade in the Farmington Public School System for over 30 years. Subsequent to retirement she taught prisoners how to read at Muskegon Correctional Facility. She was the oldest member and the last surviving WWII veteran in American Legion Post 46 in Ann Arbor. Preceded in death by her husband Joseph in 2006. She is the mother of Mary Walsh, Ruth (Dr. John Crossley) Dodd, Reta (Kim) Forshee & Melissa (Bruce) Thayer; 6 grandchildren & 5 great grandchildren; sister of Ethel (Halsey) Pinerio, Alice (Halsey) Miller, Samuel Halsey and Donald Halsey. Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Thursday, May 2nd from 5:00pm to 9:00pm. Funeral Service Friday, May 3rd at 10:00am at the funeral home, immediately followed by Interment with military honors at Andersonville Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the U.S.O. to support military families at www.uso.org. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 1, 2019