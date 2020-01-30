Services
Hebrew Memorial Chapel
26640 Greenfield Rd
Oak Park, MI 48237
(248) 543-1622
Service
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
11:30 AM
Hebrew Memorial Chapel
26640 Greenfield Rd
Oak Park, MI 48237
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Reva Barahal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reva Barahal

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Reva Barahal Obituary
Reva Barahal

West Bloomfield - Mrs. Reva Barahal, of West Bloomfield, died January 29, at the age of 96.

Beloved wife of the late Max Barahal. Devoted mother of Judith Barahal and Dr. David (Cari) Barahal. Dear sister of the late Allen (late Ethel) Bobroff and the late Charlotte (late Dr. George) Miller. Loving grandmother of Derek Gibbins and Alyssa (Steve) Schicketanz. Services Sunday 2/02/2020 11:30 at Hebrew Memorial Chapel. Interment at Machpelah Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to HEBREW MEMORIAL CHAPEL 248-543-1622 www.hebrewmemorial.org.

logo


logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Reva's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -