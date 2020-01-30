|
Reva Barahal
West Bloomfield - Mrs. Reva Barahal, of West Bloomfield, died January 29, at the age of 96.
Beloved wife of the late Max Barahal. Devoted mother of Judith Barahal and Dr. David (Cari) Barahal. Dear sister of the late Allen (late Ethel) Bobroff and the late Charlotte (late Dr. George) Miller. Loving grandmother of Derek Gibbins and Alyssa (Steve) Schicketanz. Services Sunday 2/02/2020 11:30 at Hebrew Memorial Chapel. Interment at Machpelah Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to HEBREW MEMORIAL CHAPEL 248-543-1622 www.hebrewmemorial.org.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020