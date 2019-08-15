Services
McCabe Funeral Home, Inc.
31950 West 12 Mile Road
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
(248) 553-0120
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
McCabe Funeral Home, Inc.
31950 West 12 Mile Road
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
McCabe Funeral Home, Inc.
31950 West 12 Mile Road
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Reynold Brandt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reynold Barry Brandt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Reynold Barry Brandt Obituary
Reynold Barry Brandt

Farmington Hills - Brandt, Reynold Barry, age 77 of Farmington Hills, passed away August 13, 2019. Loving husband of Ernestine Moody-Brandt. Dear father of Geoffrey (Ana), Kimberly (Tim) Pace, and Nicole Brandt. Cherished brother of Ron (Diane). Visitation for Mr. Brandt will be held Friday, August 16th, at 10:30 a.m. until the time of his Funeral Service at 11:30 a.m. at McCabe Funeral Home, 31950 W. 12 Mile Road, Farmington Hills. Interment will take place at Roseland Park Cemetery, Detroit. Memorial contributions in Mr. Brandt's name are appreciated to the Salvation Army or The Detroit Public Library. www.mccabefuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Reynold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now