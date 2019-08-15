|
Reynold Barry Brandt
Farmington Hills - Brandt, Reynold Barry, age 77 of Farmington Hills, passed away August 13, 2019. Loving husband of Ernestine Moody-Brandt. Dear father of Geoffrey (Ana), Kimberly (Tim) Pace, and Nicole Brandt. Cherished brother of Ron (Diane). Visitation for Mr. Brandt will be held Friday, August 16th, at 10:30 a.m. until the time of his Funeral Service at 11:30 a.m. at McCabe Funeral Home, 31950 W. 12 Mile Road, Farmington Hills. Interment will take place at Roseland Park Cemetery, Detroit. Memorial contributions in Mr. Brandt's name are appreciated to the Salvation Army or The Detroit Public Library. www.mccabefuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 15, 2019