Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
(248) 362-2500
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
6:30 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Name Catholic Church
630 Harmon at Woodland
Birmingham, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Name Catholic Church
630 Harmon at Woodland
Birmingham, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ricardo Bass
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Msgr. Ricardo E. Bass


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Msgr. Ricardo E. Bass Obituary
Msgr. Ricardo E. Bass

- - July 21, 2019, Age 72. Longtime Catholic priest serving many metro Detroit parishes faithfully for 45 years. Devoted son of the late Hatton and Dorothea Bass. Dear brother of Thomas Bass (Angela) and the late Donna Hammes (the late Bob) and the late Jack Bass (Olga). Also survived by several nieces and nephews and many friends and fellow clergy. Family will receive friends Thursday 3-8 p.m. with Alhambra Rosary at 6:30 p.m. and Scripture Service at 7 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd. (between Maple and Big Beaver), 248-362-2500. Funeral Mass Friday 11 a.m. at Holy Name Catholic Church, 630 Harmon at Woodland, Birmingham with the Most Reverend Arturo Cepeda presiding. Visitation at church begins at 10 a.m. Memorial tributes to Alhambra Galicia Caravan or Lourdes Senior Community.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
Download Now