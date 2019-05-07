|
Richard A. Buczek
Roseville - Richard A. Buczek, age 95, a longtime Roseville resident, passed away May 6, 2019. Mr. Buzcek proudly served his country and was a WWII Army veteran. He retired from General Dynamics. Beloved husband of Mildred Buczek for 71 years. Loving father of Debra Hamlin, Karen Solosky, Gerard (Lori) Buczek and Ron (Rose) Buczek. Proud grandfather of eleven and great-grandfather of ten. Predeceased by his brothers, Edward Buczek and Bernard Buczek. Visitation will be Wednesday from 3pm until 8pm at Kaul Funeral Home 27830 Gratiot Avenue, Roseville. Funeral service will be Thursday at 10 am at the funeral home. Please share a memory with the family at www.kaulfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 7, 2019