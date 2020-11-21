1/1
Richard A. Coolman
Northville - Age 87, lifelong resident of Northville, passed away November 19, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Jean Coolman. Loving father of Michael Coolman and Lorie (Bob) Boshoven. Adored grandfather of Elizabeth Boshoven. Dear brother of the late Rebecca Muller. Private family services held. In lieu of flowers contributions to Northville High School Music Boosters, 45700 Six Mile Rd., Northville, MI 48167 would be appreciated. Read full obituary and share condolences at www.casterlinefuneralhome.com.






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
