Richard A. Kloeckner
Mount Clemens - Richard A. Kloeckner, age 99, of Mount Clemens, Michigan passed away on February 10, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Ursula; Dear father of Michael, Gabriala Beattie (Bruce), Peter, and Julie Duke (Andy); Cherished grandfather of Richard (Lindsey), Michelle O'Connor (James), Jason Marialke, Matthew Marialke, Crystal Westfall, Elizabeth Ezell, Kyle Beattie and Chad Beattie; Great-grandfather of Chloe, Elijah, Abbey, and Noah O'Connor, Grace and Natalie Kloeckner, Kaydee, Ben, Ethan, Jacob, Hannah, and Lillian Marialke, and Audrey and Wyatt Ezell. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 11 AM until the time of the funeral service at 1 PM at Resurrection Funeral Home, 40800 Hayes Rd, Clinton Township, MI. Interment will take place at Cadillac Memorial Gardens East. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.resurrectionfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 12 to Feb. 15, 2020