Richard A. Murphy, 80, of Berkley, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019. Beloved husband of Sheila and father of Daniel (Laurie), Kathleen (Eric) Hansen, and Bridget. Much loved grandfather of 6 grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his mother, Alice Murphy. Richard was a life-long resident and active member of the Berkley community. He was loved by many friends and always had a story to share and a helping hand to lend.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10:00am with a Mass at 11:00am. at Our Lady of La Salette Church, 2600 Harvard Road Berkley, MI 48072. Donations may be made to the .



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019
