Services
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
(734) 427-3800
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
7:00 PM
Lying in State
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:30 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
12:00 PM
Church of the Divine Child
1055 N. Silvery Lane
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Adamian
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Adamian

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Adamian Obituary
Richard Adamian

Dearborn Heights - Richard G. Adamian Age 75 February 10, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Audrey. Dear brother of June (Bernard) Cousino, Joan Adamian and John (Kim) Adamian. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 2-8pm with a 7 pm Rosary at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 Inkster Rd., Garden City (Between Ford Rd. and Cherry Hill). In state Friday 11:30 am until the 12 pm Funeral Service at Church of the Divine Child, 1055 N. Silvery Lane at Wilson in Dearborn. In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorials to Bernardine Franciscan Sisters. www.santeiufuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -