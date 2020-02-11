|
|
Richard Adamian
Dearborn Heights - Richard G. Adamian Age 75 February 10, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Audrey. Dear brother of June (Bernard) Cousino, Joan Adamian and John (Kim) Adamian. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 2-8pm with a 7 pm Rosary at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 Inkster Rd., Garden City (Between Ford Rd. and Cherry Hill). In state Friday 11:30 am until the 12 pm Funeral Service at Church of the Divine Child, 1055 N. Silvery Lane at Wilson in Dearborn. In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorials to Bernardine Franciscan Sisters. www.santeiufuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020