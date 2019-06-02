|
Richard Alfred Wietnik
Warren - Richard Alfred Wietnik, 87, passed away on May 29, 2019, peacefully in his home surrounded by his family. He is survived by his daughter Patricia (Kathleen) Wietnik and his son Richard. He was devoted to his grandchildren, William Quaglia and Zachary (Samantha) Kozuchowski, and his great-granddaughter, Eliana Kozuchowski. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Shirley Wietnik, and her two daughters, Marcia and Diane, as well as two brothers-in-law, Gerald (Enid) Cronin and Michael Cronin. Richard lived with enthusiasm and resilience and was magnetic to those around him. He was born in Hamtramck to Serafin and Eleanor Wietnik. Richard was a loving husband to the late Madeline Wietnik. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Edwin Wietnik and Ronald Wietnik, his sister Eleanor (Alex) Krozowski, and his daughter, Laura (David) Kozuchowski. Visitation Monday, June 3, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. Rosary Service at David Wysocki Funeral Home, 29440 Ryan Road, Warren. Instate Tuesday, June 4, from 9:30 a.m. until the 10:00 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. Louise de Marillac Church, 2500 E. 12 Mile Rd, Warren 48092. In lieu of flowers, donations to the church in his honor would be appreciated. Please share a memory, thought, or prayer with the family at www.davidjwysockifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 2, 2019