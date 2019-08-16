|
Richard Anthony Schroeter, Jr.
Mound, MN - Richard Anthony Schroeter, Jr. of Mound, Minnesota passed away on August 13 after a brief illness. He was 72 years old.
Rick was born to Richard Anthony Schroeter, Sr. and Jeannette Rita Schroeter (née Otto) on March 12, 1947 in Detroit, Michigan. He attended University of Detroit Jesuit High School and excelled at tennis, swimming and academics. Rick graduated from the University of Notre Dame in 1969 and went on to receive his MBA at the University of Detroit.
Rick held finance positions at a number of companies before accepting a position with Continental Airlines, beginning a successful and much-loved career in the airline industry. He had a distinguished career holding numerous executive level positions including President of Northwest Aircraft and CFO of AirTran Airways. He was working on a start-up airline with his longtime business partner up until a few weeks before his death.
Rick loved spending time with his large family - whether meeting up at Notre Dame each year for a football game, boating on Lake Minnetonka followed by a walleye sandwich and beer at Lord Fletcher's, playing golf or cards (and typically winning), or traveling the world.
Rick is survived by his children: Jenny Bates (Alec) and Michelle Schroeter of Richmond, VA, Bobby Schroeter (Lyneth) of Fort Lauderdale, FL, Ashley Schroeter of San Francisco, CA, and Erin Schroeter of Corcoran, MN; his grandchildren: Carter and Will Bates of Richmond, VA; his siblings: Ann Mangone of Larchmont, NY, Tom Schroeter and Susan Merz (Bob) of Houston, TX, Dave Schroeter of South Bend, IN, and Pete Schroeter (Kathy) of Traverse City, MI; and his ten nieces and nephews.
Rick was preceded in death by his father, Dick, mother, Rita, sister, Jane Schroeter, brother-in-law, Bob Mangone, and sister-in-law, Karen Schroeter.
Visitation will be held at Lynch & Sons in Clawson, MI on Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 3:30 - 6:30 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Name Catholic Church in Birmingham, MI on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 10 a.m. followed by the burial at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Southfield, MI.
Rick's children would like to thank the doctors, nurses, family, friends, business colleagues, and Father Marcus for their support over the last few months. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to either Our Lady of Peace Hospice at 2076 St. Anthony Avenue, St Paul, MN 55104 (https://ourladyofpeacemn.org/donate/) or the University of Notre Dame at 1100 Grace Hall, Notre Dame, IN 46556 (https://giving.nd.edu/).
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 16, 2019