Richard Blauvelt
Southfield - Blauvelt, Richard G. Age 86. October 19, 2020. Beloved husband of Connie for 64 years. Loving father of Richard (Marjorie), Mark (Susan) and Thomas (Patsy). Proud grandfather of eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Dear brother of Patricia Stolman, William, the late Jean and Robert. Private services. Memorial contributions to Friendship House of Hamtramck, Wellspring Church of Farmington Hills or Capuchin Soup Kitchen of Detroit are appreciated. For further details or to share a memory please visit www.sullivanfuneraldirectors.com
