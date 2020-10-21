1/1
Richard Blauvelt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Blauvelt

Southfield - Blauvelt, Richard G. Age 86. October 19, 2020. Beloved husband of Connie for 64 years. Loving father of Richard (Marjorie), Mark (Susan) and Thomas (Patsy). Proud grandfather of eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Dear brother of Patricia Stolman, William, the late Jean and Robert. Private services. Memorial contributions to Friendship House of Hamtramck, Wellspring Church of Farmington Hills or Capuchin Soup Kitchen of Detroit are appreciated. For further details or to share a memory please visit www.sullivanfuneraldirectors.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved