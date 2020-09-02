Dr. Richard Bluford
Bellaire - Dr. Richard Bluford, 101, of Bellaire, Michigan, died on September 2, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Ethel Bluford. Cherished father of Fran (Glenn) Spraetz, Larry (Nikki) Bluford, and Alan (Alita) Bluford. Loving grandfather of Amy Bluford and Beth Bluford. Proud great-grandfather of Jacob, Kylee, and Amber Salinger. Adored companion of Elayne Greenspan and the late Beverly Colman. PRIVATE FAMILY GRAVESIDE SERVICES, 1:00 P.M. FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 4, 2020. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. www.irakaufman.com
