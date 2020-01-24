|
Richard Boyd Ruprecht
Port St. Lucie, FL - Richard Boyd Ruprecht, 100 years young, passed away at his daughter's home in Port St. Lucie, Florida on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Born March 16, 1919 to Margaret and William Ruprecht in Port Huron, MI, he was one of 3 children and preceded in death by his wife, June A. (Charbonneau) and sister, Helen and brother, Earl. Earl passed at age 2. He is survived by daughters: Susan of Port St Lucie, FL; Blondell of Sugarloaf Key, FL, and sons: Thomas of Gwinn, MI; and Richard L. of Holland, MI. Richard had 4 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Richard (Dick) was born in Port Huron, MI and spent most of his life in the Detroit area. After retirement in 1982 from the tool and die trade, Richard and June moved from their home in Rochester to Holland, MI. Prior to Rochester, they spent many years raising their family in Hazel Park. June passed in 1989.
Dick was pleasant to be around. He loved to laugh and enjoyed being with people.
Regarding death, Dick wrote "miss me but let me go" from a poem he liked. Nothing was more important to Dick than his family and friends. He is and will always be missed.
Richard's memorial webpage may be found at dignitymemorial.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020