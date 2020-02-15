|
|
Richard Bragiel
Richard "Rich" Bragiel passed away on February 15, 2020 at the age of 80. Beloved husband of Patricia for 59 wonderful years. Loving father of Catherine (Matthew) Wyman, Renee (Tom) Gawlick, Marianne (David) Williams, and Richard (Tracy Lynn) Bragiel. Cherished grandpa of 18 and great grandpa of 7. Dear brother-in-law of Kelly. Richard leaves behind many loving family members and friends. Visitation will take place Tuesday, February 18th from 4:00pm to 9:00pm, 7:00pm Rosary at Fred Wood Funeral Home Rice Chapel 36100 5 Mile Rd (E. of Levan) Livonia. The Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, February 19th at St. Genevieve - St. Maurice Catholic Church 29015 Jamison St, Livonia, MI 48154, instate 10:15am, Mass at 11:00am. Interment will follow at Parkview Memorial Cemetery. Please share memories at fredwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2020