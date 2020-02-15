Services
Fred Wood Funeral Home Inc
36100 5 Mile Rd
Livonia, MI 48154
(734) 464-8060
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Bragiel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Bragiel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Bragiel Obituary
Richard Bragiel

Richard "Rich" Bragiel passed away on February 15, 2020 at the age of 80. Beloved husband of Patricia for 59 wonderful years. Loving father of Catherine (Matthew) Wyman, Renee (Tom) Gawlick, Marianne (David) Williams, and Richard (Tracy Lynn) Bragiel. Cherished grandpa of 18 and great grandpa of 7. Dear brother-in-law of Kelly. Richard leaves behind many loving family members and friends. Visitation will take place Tuesday, February 18th from 4:00pm to 9:00pm, 7:00pm Rosary at Fred Wood Funeral Home Rice Chapel 36100 5 Mile Rd (E. of Levan) Livonia. The Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, February 19th at St. Genevieve - St. Maurice Catholic Church 29015 Jamison St, Livonia, MI 48154, instate 10:15am, Mass at 11:00am. Interment will follow at Parkview Memorial Cemetery. Please share memories at fredwoodfuneralhome.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -