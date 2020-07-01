Richard Brian Gallagher- - Richard Brian Gallagher was born to Audrey (Robinson) Gallagher and Edward J. Gallagher on May 31, 1950 in Detroit, Michigan. He died on June 28, 2020, having lived a simple and very happy life. He was preceded in death by both of his parents. Ricky was the beloved younger brother to Edward J Gallagher II, dear brother-in-law to Diane M. Powers, and treasured uncle to Patrick B. Gallagher (Kim) and Kerry E. Gallagher, who also predeceased him. Ricky loved life and was a very hard worker at his various jobs in the food industry, landscaping, and sheltered workshops. He was a diehard Tigers fan and attended games whenever possible. He loved to dance, especially to Elvis Presley songs and would do his Elvis impersonation at every opportunity. Rick was a true inspiration to many of us and became a de facto member of both the Powers'-and Delano' families, bringing his wry sense of humor and warmhearted spirit to all family celebrations. He will be greatly missed by all of us who knew him, especially by his family and his longtime friend and caregiver, Glenda Jenks. Interment with his parents at Acacia Park Cemetery. A.J. Desmond & Sons, 248-362-2500.View obituary and sign tribute wall at