Richard C. Ikegami
Richard C. Ikegami born June 23, 1955 passed away Mar 5, 2020. Survived by son Jonathan and Jonathan's mother Sherry, siblings; Donna (Neil) Hering, Thomas (Diane) Ikegami and in-laws; Sheila and Dennis Ecker. Many nieces and nephews also survive. Preceded in death by his parents John and Sue Ikegami. Visitation; Sun. Mar 8th from 4-8pm. Service; Mon. Mar 9th at 11am (in state 10:30am) at Harry J Will Funeral Home in Livonia. (www.harryjwillfuneralhome.com)
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020