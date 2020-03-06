Services
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
(734) 591-3700
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
View Map
Service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Ikegami
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard C. Ikegami


1955 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard C. Ikegami Obituary
Richard C. Ikegami

Richard C. Ikegami born June 23, 1955 passed away Mar 5, 2020. Survived by son Jonathan and Jonathan's mother Sherry, siblings; Donna (Neil) Hering, Thomas (Diane) Ikegami and in-laws; Sheila and Dennis Ecker. Many nieces and nephews also survive. Preceded in death by his parents John and Sue Ikegami. Visitation; Sun. Mar 8th from 4-8pm. Service; Mon. Mar 9th at 11am (in state 10:30am) at Harry J Will Funeral Home in Livonia. (www.harryjwillfuneralhome.com)

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -