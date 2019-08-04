Services
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
32000 Schoenherr
Warren, MI 48088
(586) 293-8030
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
32000 Schoenherr
Warren, MI 48088
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Lutheran Church
32300 Schoenherr Road
Warren, MI
1931 - 2019
Richard C. Kluge Obituary
Richard C. Kluge

Warren - Richard C. Kluge passed away on July 18, 2019, at the age of 88. Husband of the late Carolyn Z. (Thompson) Kluge for 61 years. Father of Ruth-Margaret A. Kluge and Karl C. Kluge. Son of the late Norman and Margaret (Stoetzer) Kluge. Brother of the late Daniel (the late Kikuko) Kluge, David (the late Marlene) Kluge, Marilyn (Charles) Webb, and Robert (Susan) Kluge. Arrangements by A. H. Peters Funeral Home, 32000 Schoenherr Road, Warren, MI 48088. Obituary and condolences at www.ahpeters.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 4, 2019
