Richard C. Kluge
Warren - Richard C. Kluge passed away on July 18, 2019, at the age of 88. Husband of the late Carolyn Z. (Thompson) Kluge for 61 years. Father of Ruth-Margaret A. Kluge and Karl C. Kluge. Son of the late Norman and Margaret (Stoetzer) Kluge. Brother of the late Daniel (the late Kikuko) Kluge, David (the late Marlene) Kluge, Marilyn (Charles) Webb, and Robert (Susan) Kluge. Arrangements by A. H. Peters Funeral Home, 32000 Schoenherr Road, Warren, MI 48088. Obituary and condolences at www.ahpeters.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 4, 2019