Richard Carey Snee
- - Snee, Richard C., August 13, 2019 of Birmingham. Loving husband of Charlotte for 65 years. Dear father of Suzanne LaFave (Michael), Katherine Francek (Ron) and Richard (Sharon Frederick). Grandfather of Matthew, Daniel, Cameron, Ronnie, Connor, Hannah and Henry. Great-grandfather of Oscar, Felix, Nora and Maggie. Family will receive friends Tuesday 4-8pm at the A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. Memorial Mass Wednesday, 10am at the Holy Name Catholic Church, 630 Harmon St., Birmingham. Memorial tributes to Michigan Parkinson's Foundation, 30400 Telegraph Rd., Suite 150, Bingham Farms, Michigan 48025.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 18, 2019