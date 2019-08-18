Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 549-0500
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Name Catholic Church
630 Harmon St.
Birmingham, MI
View Map
Richard Carey Snee


1927 - 2019
Richard Carey Snee Obituary
Richard Carey Snee

- - Snee, Richard C., August 13, 2019 of Birmingham. Loving husband of Charlotte for 65 years. Dear father of Suzanne LaFave (Michael), Katherine Francek (Ron) and Richard (Sharon Frederick). Grandfather of Matthew, Daniel, Cameron, Ronnie, Connor, Hannah and Henry. Great-grandfather of Oscar, Felix, Nora and Maggie. Family will receive friends Tuesday 4-8pm at the A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. Memorial Mass Wednesday, 10am at the Holy Name Catholic Church, 630 Harmon St., Birmingham. Memorial tributes to Michigan Parkinson's Foundation, 30400 Telegraph Rd., Suite 150, Bingham Farms, Michigan 48025.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 18, 2019
