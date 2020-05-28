|
|
Richard Carl Kettner III
Gaylord - Richard Carl Kettner III, 88, Gaylord, MI, May 16, 2020.
Born in Detroit, to the late Richard, Jr., and Frances (Gerard) Kettner.
Richard was a U.S. Air Force veteran. He retired as a data processor, Chrysler Corporation.
Married Phyllis Vick in 1969, she preceded him in death in 2011.
Surviving are sister-in-law, Lorraine Pudrith; 4 cousins, and several nieces and nephews.
The family will host a memorial service posted on YouTube, "Memorial Service for Richard C. Kettner III" on July 15, 2020.
Memorials to the .
Nelson Funeral Home and Cremation, PO Box 1548, Gaylord MI, 49734. www.nelsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 28, 2020