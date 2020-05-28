Services
Nelson Funeral Home
135 N. Center Street
Gaylord, MI 49734
989-732-1770
Richard Carl Kettner Iii Obituary
Richard Carl Kettner III

Gaylord - Richard Carl Kettner III, 88, Gaylord, MI, May 16, 2020.

Born in Detroit, to the late Richard, Jr., and Frances (Gerard) Kettner.

Richard was a U.S. Air Force veteran. He retired as a data processor, Chrysler Corporation.

Married Phyllis Vick in 1969, she preceded him in death in 2011.

Surviving are sister-in-law, Lorraine Pudrith; 4 cousins, and several nieces and nephews.

The family will host a memorial service posted on YouTube, "Memorial Service for Richard C. Kettner III" on July 15, 2020.

Memorials to the .

Nelson Funeral Home and Cremation, PO Box 1548, Gaylord MI, 49734.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 28, 2020
