|
|
Dr. Richard Carter Mertz, Jr.
Grosse Pointe - Dr. Richard Carter Mertz, Jr. passed away August 9, 2019 at the age of 80. Son of the late Richard and Jane Mertz and beloved husband of Alyssa, Richard was deeply loved by his in-laws, the late Kopel and Estelle Kahn, and their entire clan. Loving father of Julee (Paul) and Jeffrey (Jennifer), Richard was an adoring "Papa" to Charlotte, Amelia, Elliott, and Carter. He will be deeply missed by his brothers John (Sharon), Stephen, and Thomas (Anne), sister-in-law Susan (the late Robert Sovel), and the many nieces and nephews he loved and admired.
Graduate of Grosse Pointe High School, he attended The University of Michigan's Undergraduate and Medical Schools. Proud Vietnam veteran, Richard served as a medical officer and Lieutenant in the Navy. Retired Ophthalmologist, he pioneered techniques in both cataract and refractive surgery and proudly built the Metropolitan Eye Center. He worked passionately alongside his extraordinary staff and often befriended the patients he so enjoyed helping.
His "work hard, play hard" ethic allowed him to follow his lifelong passions of flying and boating. He left no "engine" unturned and treasured the lasting friendships he made through his professional and personal endeavors.
For those wishing to honor Richard, donations may be made to Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs, Inc. to provide a service dog for a Michigan veteran in need. The website is https://tinyurl.com/GAMSDMertz or donations may be sent to Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs, Inc. 3251 NE 180th Ave. Williston, FL 32696. A Celebration of Life will be held in the near future.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 22, 2019