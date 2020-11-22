1/1
Richard Clifton Rogers
Garden City - age 88, passed unexpectedly due to the Covid19 virus on November 19, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Helen. Longtime companion of Freda Kasper. Dear father of Richard (Patricia), and James (companion Amerika). Grandfather of Gregory, Stephen, Erica (Daniel) DiMaggio, Tiffany, and Wendy (John) Spears. Great grandfather of Briar Rose, Naomi, Warner, Makenzyee, Brayden and Harlow. Brother of Sharon Franchek and the late Donald Rogers. Son of the late Donald and Loretta. Longtime professional cartage truck driver for the J.L. Hudson Company and Roadway Express. Member of Internation Brotherhood of Teamsters, Local 299. Family suggests memorials to Michigan Humane Society.




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 22 to Nov. 29, 2020.
