Richard Craig Saranen
Farmington - Passed away peacefully on March 31, 2020 at age 66.
Loving father of Charles, Olivia, and Maxwell. Son of the late Carl Robert Saranen and the late Jo Ann Immel. Dearest brother of Gayle Jetchick, James Saranen, Yvonne Burton, and Janet Smith. Richard graduated from Eastern Michigan University with a business degree, developed a passion for finance, and enjoyed a long and successful career in the field. He relished reading, golf, wining and dining with friends, and his pets. Many will miss him dearly; especially his eccentric attire.
A memorial is to be held at a later time; location and date to be determined. Memorial Contributions may be directed to the Michigan Humane Society. Please share a memory of Richard at www.rggrharris.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020