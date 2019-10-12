|
Beloved husband of Martha "Marti" Lou Redman Custer died following a 2-month illness October 8, 2019. He is survived by his daughters Laura Marie Popp (William J. Popp) of Clarkston, MI and Jennifer Ann Pokorski (Michael P. Pokorski) of Brighton, MI. He is also survived by his grandchildren, M. Tyler Pokorski, Emily M. Popp, R. Blake Pokorski, Joseph C. Popp and Claire M. Pokorski who were the delights and pride of his life. A military service will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Mount Avon Cemetery, 400 6th St., Rochester, MI where his ashes will be interred. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Richard Scott Custer Fund for Pancreatic Cancer Research at the Sky Foundation, https://skyfoundationinc.org/how-you-can-help/ or to your favorite wildlife organization. A.J. Desmond & Sons, 248-362-2500.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019