Richard D. Kuhlman
Wyandotte - March 28, 2020. Age 82 of Wyandotte. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen. Loving father of Kevin (Mary Jane), Kim (Tim) Beaudoin and stepfather of Kathy (David) Deja. Dearest grandfather of Kristen and Courtney Kuhlman, Haley and Natalie Beaudoin, Erik (Angelina) and Timothy (Ashley) Deja. Great grandfather of Kiley, Mia, Henry and Connor. Dear brother of James, David and the late Margaret. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Molnar Funeral Homes-Nixon Chapel. www.molnarfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020