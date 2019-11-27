Services
Schrader-Howell Funeral Home
280 S. Main Street
Plymouth, MI 48170
734-453-3333
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Morkut
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard D. Morkut

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard D. Morkut Obituary
Richard D. Morkut

Plymouth - Richard D. Morkut, age 69 of Plymouth, passed away on November 25, 2019. Survived by his wife, Deborah (nee Maksimczyk) Morkut, sons, Brandon Morkut and Christopher Morkut and brother, Douglas (Kathy) Morkut. Friends may visit the Schrader-Howell Funeral Home, 280 South Main Street, Plymouth on Friday, November 29th from 2:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. Funeral Mass on Saturday, November 30th at St. Kenneth Catholic Church, 14951 North Haggerty Road, Plymouth. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Richard D. Morkut to the Michigan Humane Society, Attn: Honorariums and Memorials, 30300 Telegraph Road, Suite 220, Bingham Farms, Michigan 48025-4509. Visit www.schrader-howell.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -