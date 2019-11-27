|
Richard D. Morkut
Plymouth - Richard D. Morkut, age 69 of Plymouth, passed away on November 25, 2019. Survived by his wife, Deborah (nee Maksimczyk) Morkut, sons, Brandon Morkut and Christopher Morkut and brother, Douglas (Kathy) Morkut. Friends may visit the Schrader-Howell Funeral Home, 280 South Main Street, Plymouth on Friday, November 29th from 2:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. Funeral Mass on Saturday, November 30th at St. Kenneth Catholic Church, 14951 North Haggerty Road, Plymouth. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Richard D. Morkut to the Michigan Humane Society, Attn: Honorariums and Memorials, 30300 Telegraph Road, Suite 220, Bingham Farms, Michigan 48025-4509. Visit www.schrader-howell.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019