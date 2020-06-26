Richard D. Ragazzo
Sterling Heights - Richard D. Ragazzo of Sterling Heights, age 84, June 21, 2020. Beloved husband of Sarah. Loving father of Ginny (Darius) Kaput. Cherished grandpa of Emma and Matthew. Loving brother of Tony (Felicia) Ragazzo and Theresa (Harry) Makitka. Dear brother in law to Jim (Janet) Nelson and Carla Winter. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorials appreciated to The Wounded Warrior Project or any military based charity of your choice. Obituary and condolences at lynchfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.