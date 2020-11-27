Dr. Richard D. Sills



Dr. Richard D. Sills (93) passed away on November 25,2020. He had lived a full and exemplary life and was a rich and colorful character. He was a wonderful physician, husband, father and grandfather. He loved listening to classical music; knew how to box and played baseball, never tiring of retelling the true story of how he struck out 9 batters in a row once in Class E baseball. He had a life-long love of animals, particularly dogs and considered them as family, which he loved dearly.



He will be especially missed by his wife, Geri, and his children Dr. Michael (Edita) ; Randall, Kenneth, and Dr. Laurel Sills, and his two grandchildren Jennifer and Daniel Sills and Lanny the family dog. He is survived by his brother, Charles Sills, and his sister-in-law Michele Sills (spouse of his late brother Dr. William "Billy" Sills). He was preceded in death by his sister Marjorie and her husband Dr. Milton Marmon. He was very fond of his nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles and many of his former patients with whom he had known for many years.



Due to the raging pandemic and the current "lock-down" of their residence there will be no planned visitation or funeral services. Anyone wishing to send their condolences might do so in c/o Mrs. Geraldine Sills, 5600 Drake Road, Apt. 102, West Bloomfield 48322









