Richard D. Zakalata
- - Richard D. Zakalata, age 72, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. Mr. Zakalata is survived by his wife, Maureen; daughters, Denise, Deborah and Deena (John) McCormick; sister, Christine; brothers, Ronald (Sheri), and Gregory. Richard is also survived by six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brother Gerald. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the Memorial Service at Noon on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Harry J. Will Funeral Home 37000 Six Mile Road, Livonia, Michigan 48152. Memorials in memory of Richard may be made to: - 20450 Civic Center Drive, Southfield, Michigan 48076 Please share a memory with the family at www. harryjwillfuneralhome.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 17, 2019