|
|
Richard Dabrowski
Richard Dabrowski, 93, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2020. Born on December 8, 1926, in Radom, Poland. A Gross-Rosen concentration camp survivor, he made his way to London, England where he met a beautiful Russian woman, Barbara, at a school dance. They married and gave birth to Christine before immigrating to the United States. There he settled in Detroit and pursued his profession as a chemist. He was a kind, hard-working man with a positive attitude to life. We will always remember his love for dogs, dancing, gardening, and playing the mandolin. We will miss Richard and hold his memory in our hearts forever. Richard is survived by his wife Barbara, daughter Christine, and granddaughter Natasha. The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to all for the kindness and compassion felt during this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a tribute gift in honor of "Richard Dabrowski" to the Holocaust Memorial Center or a .
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020