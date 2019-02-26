Services
Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Homes Inc Dunn Chapel
211 N Main St
Onsted, MI 49265
(517) 467-2157
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Homes Inc Dunn Chapel
211 N Main St
Onsted, MI 49265
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Homes Inc Dunn Chapel
211 N Main St
Onsted, MI 49265
Service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Homes Inc Dunn Chapel
211 N Main St
Onsted, MI 49265
Clinton - RICHARD DeANGELIS, age 84, of Clinton, formerly of southeastern Michigan, died Feb. 24, 2019, at his home. Born on Aug. 23, 1934, in Detroit, son of the late Joseph and Assunta (Mantua) DeAngelis. Retired Ford Motor in Dearborn. Surviving 3 children, Deanna (Fred), Richard Todd and John. Preceded by brothers, Albert and James C.

Services 11:00 am, Sat. Mar. 2, Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home 211 N. Main St. Onsted, MI 49265. Burial Maple Shade Cemetery, Onsted. Visitation, Fri. Mar. 1, 3-9 pm, and one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Memorials . www.brownvanhemert.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 26, 2019
