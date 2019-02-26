|
|
Richard DeAngelis
Clinton - RICHARD DeANGELIS, age 84, of Clinton, formerly of southeastern Michigan, died Feb. 24, 2019, at his home. Born on Aug. 23, 1934, in Detroit, son of the late Joseph and Assunta (Mantua) DeAngelis. Retired Ford Motor in Dearborn. Surviving 3 children, Deanna (Fred), Richard Todd and John. Preceded by brothers, Albert and James C.
Services 11:00 am, Sat. Mar. 2, Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home 211 N. Main St. Onsted, MI 49265. Burial Maple Shade Cemetery, Onsted. Visitation, Fri. Mar. 1, 3-9 pm, and one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Memorials . www.brownvanhemert.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 26, 2019