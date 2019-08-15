Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
(248) 362-2500
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
4580 N. Adams Rd.
Troy, MI
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
4580 N. Adams Rd.
Troy, MI
Richard "Don" Drainville

- - Age 92, August 14, 2019. Proud veteran of the U.S. Marines and long-time employee of Chrysler Corp and other automotive suppliers. Beloved husband of Dorothy for over 70 years. Dear father of Gary (Christine), Karen Lim (Vince) and Tom (Jennie). Devoted grandfather of Brian (Julie), Michael (Kara), Patrice, Robert (Katie), and Peter, and six great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends Friday 2-8 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd. (between Maple and Big Beaver), 248-362-2500. Funeral Mass Saturday 11 a.m. at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 4580 N. Adams Rd., Troy. Visitation at church begins at 10:30 a.m. Memorial tributes to .

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 15, 2019
